Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 960,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.