Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unit in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

UNT opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.44. Unit has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unit by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unit by 135.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unit by 110.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

