Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $185.53 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,606,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

