Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Boosted by Barrington Research

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SYNNEX in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

NYSE SNX opened at $145.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $148.63.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 19.16%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $286,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.