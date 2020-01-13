Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $207.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $150,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

