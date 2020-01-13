Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Cut by B. Riley

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $2,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

