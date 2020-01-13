Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $45,611,850 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 300.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

