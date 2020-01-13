Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

