Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.20.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $223.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.26. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $224.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

