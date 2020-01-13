Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Cut by Oppenheimer

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.