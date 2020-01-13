QCash (QC) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. QCash has a total market cap of $45.64 million and approximately $198.56 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QCash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

