QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QCR by 94.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. QCR has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

