Qredit Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $336,260.00 and $1,435.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.