QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $372,566.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $372,566.00 and approximately $492,099.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

