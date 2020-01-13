QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 391,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 223,576 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 31,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

QCOM opened at $90.26 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.