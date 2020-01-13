Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,310.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DDEX, GOPAX and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $66,310.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

