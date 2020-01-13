Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $5.16 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $292,455.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,106,268 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

