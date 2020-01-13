Quartix (LON:QTX) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON QTX opened at GBX 374 ($4.92) on Monday. Quartix has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.87). The company has a market capitalization of $173.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 347.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.93.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

