QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $36,203.00 and $1.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00326091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012545 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

