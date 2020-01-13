Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE QES opened at $2.78 on Monday. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.28.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

