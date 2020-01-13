Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qutoutiao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

QTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 991,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

