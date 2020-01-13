Qwertycoin Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $861,700.00 and $361.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

