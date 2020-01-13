Raiden Network Token Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $845,903.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

