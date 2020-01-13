Rankingball Gold (RBG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.