Raphael Lamm Acquires 8,207 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

Shares of ASX LSF traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$1.60 ($1.13). 868,022 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.52. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.84 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

