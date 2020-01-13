Rapidz (RPZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,376.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $47,376.00 and approximately $3,050.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

