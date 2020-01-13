Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.09 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Beacon Securities lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

OGI opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$2.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of $407.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.26.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

