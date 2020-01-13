Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

