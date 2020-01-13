Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.34. 18,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $224.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

