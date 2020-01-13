Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Krones (KRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krones (ETR: KRN):

1/10/2020 – Krones had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/6/2020 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Krones was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Krones was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Krones was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Krones was given a new €72.90 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Krones was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Krones was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRN stock opened at €68.10 ($79.19) on Monday. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1-year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.77.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

