Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Primo Water (PRMW)

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/8/2020 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

1/3/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

11/15/2019 – Primo Water is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PRMW stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 159,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

