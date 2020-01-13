Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.89 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinrail. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $225,832.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

