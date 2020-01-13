RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0018

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, RED has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $237,284.00 and approximately $35,979.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

