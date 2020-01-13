Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $1.48 on Monday. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

