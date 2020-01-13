Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

