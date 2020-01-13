Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,382.50 ($44.49).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,718 ($48.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.27. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,878.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,774.09.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.