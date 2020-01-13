Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the investment management company will earn $21.18 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.67.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $242.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $172.42 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

