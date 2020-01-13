Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 13th (AAPL, ADSK, AF, AIR, AMAL, APO, AUB, BKD, BNP, BOSS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 13th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $205.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €57.70 ($67.09) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $235.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $213.00 to $252.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.80 ($13.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $29.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €14.30 ($16.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $340.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $119.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $261.00 to $314.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $45.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $612.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

