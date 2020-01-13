Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 13th (BRBY, CLIN, CPC, DPLM, DUE, FERG, HAS, HNT, ICP, INF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 13th:

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €132.00 ($153.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SThree (LON:STHR) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

