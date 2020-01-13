Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS: AUCOY):

1/10/2020 – POLYMETAL INTL/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – POLYMETAL INTL/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – POLYMETAL INTL/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – POLYMETAL INTL/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

