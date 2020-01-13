Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (BKR, BSTC, BY, CALM, CCO, CEIX, CELC, CGEN, CHGG, CLB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 13th:

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes Company alerts:

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.