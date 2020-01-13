Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2020 – Uniper was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Uniper was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €28.48 ($33.12) on Monday. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €23.17 ($26.94) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

