Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Basf (BAS)

Basf (ETR: BAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2020 – Basf was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Basf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/9/2020 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Basf was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Basf was given a new €66.50 ($77.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Basf was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Basf was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Basf was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Basf was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Basf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/9/2019 – Basf was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Basf was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:BAS traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €65.79 ($76.50). The company had a trading volume of 2,040,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.47. Basf Se has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

