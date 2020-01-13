Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bayer (BAYN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayer (FRA: BAYN):

1/13/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Bayer was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Bayer was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Bayer was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Bayer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Bayer was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Bayer was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYN stock traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €74.73 ($86.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,998,984 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.46. Bayer AG has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.