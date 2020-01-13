Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & OSI Systems (NYSE:OSIS)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48% OSI Systems 6.31% 15.64% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50 OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.97 -$26.19 million $0.78 27.36 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.57 $64.80 million $4.32 23.44

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OSI Systems beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

