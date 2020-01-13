Reviewing The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and The Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest N/A N/A N/A The Rubicon Project -19.57% -17.26% -5.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and The Rubicon Project’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Rubicon Project $124.68 million 4.47 -$61.82 million ($0.85) -12.36

Pinterest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Rubicon Project.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and The Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 14 10 0 2.42 The Rubicon Project 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $28.02, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. The Rubicon Project has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Summary

Pinterest beats The Rubicon Project on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

