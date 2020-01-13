RIB Software (RIB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RIB Software (ETR: RIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2020 – RIB Software was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:RIB opened at €19.25 ($22.38) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.50 and a 200-day moving average of €20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40. RIB Software SE has a twelve month low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a twelve month high of €25.84 ($30.05). The firm has a market cap of $947.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.16.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

