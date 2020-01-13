Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHUHF opened at $21.28 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

