Rimbit (RBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $48,084.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

