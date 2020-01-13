Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $22.81 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, C2CX, DragonEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011728 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001134 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

